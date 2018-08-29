Btb Reit (BTB) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

TSE BTB traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.56. 34,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,613. Btb Reit has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$4.93.

Get Btb Reit alerts:

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Btb Reit had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of C$9.58 million for the quarter.

About Btb Reit

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Btb Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btb Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.