Buffington Mohr McNeal Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,457 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,698,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,298,000 after purchasing an additional 597,089 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,609,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,918,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,829,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 168,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,567,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,931 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.