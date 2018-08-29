Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $112,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $683,580.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,386.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,686 shares of company stock worth $2,463,546. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

