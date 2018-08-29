Bulwark (BWK) Price Hits $0.94 on Exchanges

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $21,508.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00013405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002802 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 11,357,519 coins and its circulating supply is 11,038,465 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

