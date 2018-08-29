Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 159,369 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up about 2.1% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $221,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,447 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Allison Transmission by 60.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,922,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,587 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Allison Transmission by 19.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,486,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,132,000 after acquiring an additional 405,009 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 6.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,855,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,142,000 after acquiring an additional 109,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Allison Transmission by 38.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 405,085 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $242,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $242,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $718,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of ALSN opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 86.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

