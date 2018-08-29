Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $77.23 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,547 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.01% of Brown & Brown worth $77,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.