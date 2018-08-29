Cadence Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,566 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 144,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

