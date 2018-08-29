CalAmp (CAMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. First Analysis set a $29.00 target price on CalAmp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on CalAmp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CalAmp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $814.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. CalAmp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $266,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,895,000 after purchasing an additional 456,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 361,001 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 677,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

