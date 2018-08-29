Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $28.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2018

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $28,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,994,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196,043 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10,496.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,448,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,030,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,328,000 after purchasing an additional 918,697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

