Campbell Soup (CPB) Shares Bought by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 191.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,554 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for about 2.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $56,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $45,483,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $33,950,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 363.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,978,000 after buying an additional 615,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,843,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after buying an additional 480,296 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $51.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

