Canaccord Genuity Reiterates $316.00 Price Target for Tesla (TSLA)

Canaccord Genuity set a $316.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.21.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $311.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Tesla has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Tesla by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

