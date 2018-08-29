Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 53,300 Shares of TrueCar Inc (TRUE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. TrueCar Inc has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.57.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. TrueCar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 26,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $289,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Pierantoni sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $84,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,154 shares of company stock valued at $693,118 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

