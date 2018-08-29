Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 30,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of JetBlue Airways worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 393,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 131.2% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

In other news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $58,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $38,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,930. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

