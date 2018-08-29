Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stake Lowered by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 54,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 235,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 86,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

