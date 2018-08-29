Cango (CANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

NYSE CANG opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Cango has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cango in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Cango Company Profile

ango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. It operates the digital automobile trading platform which enables registered dealers to access additional car sourcing channels with value-added services including logistics and warehousing support.

