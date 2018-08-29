Capital One Financial Comments on Talos Energy Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued on Monday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.45). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TALO. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.44 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

