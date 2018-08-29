Capstar Financial (CSTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSTR. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $209.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 253.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.