Cardtronics (CATM) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CATM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.03 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cardtronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cardtronics by 135.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter worth approximately $732,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

