Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Albany International worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 63.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $280,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

In related news, VP Dawne H. Wimbrow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $68,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $22,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.67. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

