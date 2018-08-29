Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.42%.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $199,434.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $263,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,822,942.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $971,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

