Carleon Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,955 Shares of AerCap Holdings (AER)

Carleon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Carleon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,823,000 after purchasing an additional 141,758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 225.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AerCap by 2.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in AerCap by 1.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stephens lowered AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

