Carleon Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Carleon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,179 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global PLC Class C accounts for about 0.6% of Carleon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carleon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,238,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,707,000 after purchasing an additional 850,267 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,898,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,049,000 after purchasing an additional 795,970 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,252,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after purchasing an additional 464,562 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,698,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,417,000 after purchasing an additional 861,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,047,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,738,000 after purchasing an additional 515,096 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

About Liberty Global PLC Class C

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

