Catalent Inc (CTLT) Stake Decreased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,074,000 after buying an additional 429,061 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $94,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.69 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.62%. Catalent’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

