Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/24/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/22/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalyst reported narrower-than-expected loss in the second quarter of 2018. The company resubmitted the new drug application (NDA) of Firdapse for the symptomatic treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in March 2018. The FDA accepted the NDA and granted Priority Review to the same in May 2018. The FDA has set an action date of Nov 28, 2018. A potential approval will boost the growth prospects. The company is also actively engaged in pre-commercialization activities for a potential launch of the drug. Meanwhile, the company is also developing Firdapse for additional indications. However, Catalyst has a limited number of candidates in its pipeline and is highly dependent on the FDA’s approval of the drug for growth. The company’s share price movement shows that the stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

8/9/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Our price target of $6/share is based on an equally weighted composite of: (a) $7.18/ share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted 2024 GAAP EPS of $0.61 discounted back to 2018 at 20%; and (b) an NPV of discounted cash flows between 2018-2024 of $7.18/share (discount rate 12%, growth rate 2%).””

8/8/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 232,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,344. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $325.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

