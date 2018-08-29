CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Insider Ware H. Grove Sells 10,000 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 180,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.65.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $4,033,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $335,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,733,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

