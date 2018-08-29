Celanese (CE) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Celanese (NYSE:CE) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celanese earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3857908551217 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Celanese has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 37.74%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.76%.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

In other Celanese news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $424,126.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

