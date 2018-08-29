Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. National Alliance Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.58 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 51,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 27.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 273,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 59,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 2,262.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 441,836 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

