Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.44. 1,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,952. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,137.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $30,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 63.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 301,570 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 58,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 699,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 738.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 687,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 605,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

