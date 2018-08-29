CEVA (CEVA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CEVA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.6605805479651 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on CEVA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,129. The firm has a market cap of $664.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. CEVA had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 2.43%. equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $81,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

