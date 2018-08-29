ChanCoin (CHAN) Price Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. ChanCoin has a market cap of $37,135.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChanCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One ChanCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000443 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001717 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About ChanCoin

ChanCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 10,097,214 coins. ChanCoin’s official website is chancoin.org. The official message board for ChanCoin is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233. ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_.

Buying and Selling ChanCoin

ChanCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChanCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChanCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

