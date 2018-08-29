Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 673,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock alerts:

SCHW opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $123,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,045 shares in the company, valued at $285,900.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,021 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.