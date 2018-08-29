Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,768 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.