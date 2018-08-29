Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 8,235 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 71.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 47.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $315,000.

SNA opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In related news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $6,441,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,816 shares of company stock worth $23,750,632 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

