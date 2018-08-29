Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 147,050 EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of EVO Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.98. EVO Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.64 million. research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

