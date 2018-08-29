Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $987.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.54%. research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

In related news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $38,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

