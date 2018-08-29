Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 172.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $987.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.54%. analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

