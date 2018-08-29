Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Insider Sells $53,204.70 in Stock

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $53,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at $640,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CAKE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. 339,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,953. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 7, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 198 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.