Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 734,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,710,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $603,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $107.04 and a 12-month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

