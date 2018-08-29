Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 138.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 336.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,507.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.90 and a twelve month high of $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.42.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

