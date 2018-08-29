China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of CAAS opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $128.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.72.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $125.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.32% of China Automotive Systems worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.