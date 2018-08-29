China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.35 Per Share

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.3455 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous special dividend of $1.51.

China Petroleum & Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. China Petroleum & Chemical has a payout ratio of 113.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $11.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.6%.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

SNP stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.13. 764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.