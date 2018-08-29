ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (CPS) vs. Veoneer (VNE) Critical Survey

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: VNE) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock alerts:

This table compares ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock and Veoneer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock $3.62 billion 0.70 $135.30 million $11.08 12.89 Veoneer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock and Veoneer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock 1 2 2 0 2.20 Veoneer 0 9 4 0 2.31

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $123.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.88%. Veoneer has a consensus target price of $47.07, suggesting a potential downside of 7.76%. Given Veoneer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock 4.10% 24.74% 8.03% Veoneer N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock beats Veoneer on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.