Christopher & Banks (CBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 5th. Analysts expect Christopher & Banks to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect Christopher & Banks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CBK opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.26. Christopher & Banks has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Keri L. Jones bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Duskin bought 26,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $27,169.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 431,719 shares of company stock valued at $409,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

