Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.09.

Chubb stock opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $123.96 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

