Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.09.

Shares of CB opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $123.96 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.