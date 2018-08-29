CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,690 Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,841,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3,317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,619,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,572,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,695,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,729,000 after purchasing an additional 807,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Prologis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,485,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,559,000 after purchasing an additional 647,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

