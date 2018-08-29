CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 603 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,635,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,767,000 after purchasing an additional 906,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,184,000 after purchasing an additional 771,990 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $81,578,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 118.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,394,000 after purchasing an additional 604,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $63,717,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

