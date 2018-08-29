CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.89 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PPG Industries by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,293,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,027,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,572 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in PPG Industries by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,256,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,631 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,593,000 after purchasing an additional 208,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

