CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 60.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 37.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.8% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 207,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.15%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $753,410.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,471.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,434.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

