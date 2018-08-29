CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $881,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.3% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ball by 38.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ball by 503.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth about $4,228,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Ball by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 51,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of BLL opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $76,719.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.